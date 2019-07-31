Central Cariboo Search and Rescue and Williams Lake Fire Dept. crews transport a patient involved in a rollover off Mackenzie Avenue South down along the CN tracks Wednesday afternoon. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Police, fire, search and rescue, EHS respond to motor vehicle incident in Williams Lake

One person transported by ambulance

One person was transported by ambulance to Cariboo Memorial Hospital Wednesday after a truck went off road on Mackenzie Avenue South and landed on its side along the train tracks Wednesday afternoon, just before 2 p.m.

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue, BC Emergency Health Services, RCMP and members of the Williams Lake Fire Department all responded to the incident.

Three members with CCSAR’s auto-ex team safely removed the driver from the truck who was then transported by a stretcher to the ambulance.

The extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

