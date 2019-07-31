Police, fire, search and rescue, EHS respond to motor vehicle incident in Williams Lake

One person was transported by ambulance to Cariboo Memorial Hospital Wednesday after a truck went off road on Mackenzie Avenue South and landed on its side along the train tracks Wednesday afternoon, just before 2 p.m.
Central Cariboo Search and Rescue, BC Emergency Health Services, RCMP and members of the Williams Lake Fire Department all responded to the incident.
Three members with CCSAR’s auto-ex team safely removed the driver from the truck who was then transported by a stretcher to the ambulance.
The extent of injuries are unknown at this time.
