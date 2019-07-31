Police, fire, search and rescue, EHS respond to motor vehicle incident in Williams Lake

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue and Williams Lake Fire Dept. crews transport a patient involved in a rollover off Mackenzie Avenue South down along the CN tracks Wednesday afternoon. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

One person was transported by ambulance to Cariboo Memorial Hospital Wednesday after a truck went off road on Mackenzie Avenue South and landed on its side along the train tracks Wednesday afternoon, just before 2 p.m.

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue, BC Emergency Health Services, RCMP and members of the Williams Lake Fire Department all responded to the incident.

Three members with CCSAR’s auto-ex team safely removed the driver from the truck who was then transported by a stretcher to the ambulance.

The extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

