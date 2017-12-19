Police dog used to track down break and enter suspect

RCMP used the help of a police service dog to track down a male, who was eventually arrested, after allegedly breaking into several homes in Oliver.

Sgt. Blaine Gervais said Crown is opposing allowing bail conditions for Devon Nemes’ release. The 26-year-old is currently being held in custody.

It started on Sunday evening when an Oliver resident reported an unknown man walked into his residence on Lupine Lane uninvited.

“When challenged by the home owner the male left and the home owner pursued him on foot. The home owner caught up to the male and attempted to prevent him from leaving but was unsuccessful,” said RCMP Sgt. Blaine Gervais. “While the home owner was contacting 911 to report what had happened, another call of a male attempting to break into a residence on Road 9 was received.”

This residence was also occupied at the time. Oliver and Osoyoos members arrived at that house and found the window next to the front door was broken.

“The male had gained entry to the residence prior to police arrival and stole some items before leaving on foot. A police service dog was used to track the suspect male from the house on Road 9 to another address near Highway 97 where he was arrested after being found hiding in a vehicle that didn’t belong to him,” said Gervais.

RCMP said Nemes was last arrested and charged in Oliver in late October of 2017. Several charges are being considered and Gervais said it is an aggravating factor for sentencing upon conviction when a person breaks into an occupied home to commit an indictable offence.