Police dog Obi helps officers with downtown Victoria arrest

A fur-clad member of the new Integrated Canine Service helped take a suspect into custody Tuesday morning.

Police Service Dog (PSD) Obi may look cute, but the four-legged officer wasn’t so sweet Feb. 2 around 1 a.m., after Victoria police received a report of an attempted knifepoint robbery at a convenience store in the 1300-block of Douglas Street.

The caller reported that an individual had stolen several items from the store and left before re-entering, brandishing a knife and demanding cigarettes from staff. The person then fled the scene.

READ ALSO: Saanich, Victoria K9 units combine forces

Police arrived quickly and armed with a description located a suspect in the 700-block of Johnson Street. The suspect initially refused to comply with officers, but PSD Obi and his handler arrived, and he quickly complied.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was taken into custody and officers found he was wanted on an outstanding unendorsed warrant for an indecent act in Vancouver. The incident is still under investigation.

On Feb. 1, the Saanich Police Department and VicPD announced the formation of the Integrated Canine Service, which includes six Saanich police canine handlers, six Victoria canine handlers and eight police dogs. The division operates out of VicPD’s Esquimalt Division headquarters.

READ ALSO: K9 Unit the best job in the world: VicPD handler

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.