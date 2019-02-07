Police dog helps out after man tries to resist arrest in Nanaimo

Juice the police dog and an alert Nanaimo resident are being lauded by Nanaimo RCMP for assisting in the arrest of a man wanted across Vancouver Island and Alberta.

According to a press release, a resident of Young Road in south Nanaimo reported a Fiat partially blocking a driveway on Monday; police determined the car had been stolen from Duncan three days previous. The car was followed to a residence on Wexford Road. When police tried to stop the vehicle, the driver tried to avoid arrest, causing minor front-end damage to two police cars.

With the vehicle stationary, an RCMP constable and Juice were able to apprehend the suspect and take him into police custody.

Davin Cochrane, 27, was arrested, faces charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and failing to stop for police and had a court date on Tuesday. He will remain in custody and his next court date is Tuesday, Feb. 12.

Cochrane recently arrived on the Island, said the release, and had incidents with RCMP detachments in Nanaimo, Duncan, Port Alberni and Oceanside, where he is believed to be involved in numerous property-related investigations. He also faces charges of possession of stolen property and property offences in Grand Prairie, Alta., the press release said.

