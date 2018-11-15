Police dog helps apprehend ‘prolific’ property crime offender near Surrey, Langley border

Douglas Holmes, 47, has been charged with break and enter of a business on the Langley Bypass

A “prolific” property crime offender, wanted on multiple outstanding warrants, was arrested by Surrey RCMP early Wednesday morning following a break and enter at a business on the Langley Bypass.

Police were called to a break and enter to a locked commercial compound in the 19500-block of the Langley Bypass, on the Surrey and Langley border, at about 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 14.

The suspect attempted to flee when RCMP officers arrived, but he was apprehended with the help of a police dog.

The suspect is alleged to have damaged the compound’s fencing and to have broken into a vehicle on the property. RCMP report he was found in possession of “numerous break and enter tools.”

Vancouver’s Douglas Holmes, 47, has been charged with one count of possession of break and enter tools, one count of break and enter to a business, one count of mischief under $5000, and two counts of breach of probation. He appeared in court later that day.

“The rapid reporting of this crime in progress was the result of a security system in place at the business,” said RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko. “We encourage business owners to consider using a security system or other precautions as part of their loss prevention programs.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

