Police deal with personal disputes

Creston RCMP received 48 calls for assistance, many involving personal disputes, from April 9-15.

Creston RCMP received 48 calls for assistance, many involving personal disputes, from April 9-15, Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said on Tuesday.

April 9

• Police received a report about a possible assault in which alcohol and narcotics might have been a factor.

• When police investigated a report from a local school about a student possibly being in possession of cannabis they found a pipe, but no drugs.

• A call was received about a dog walking unattended on a road in Erickson.

• A male was arrested and then released with a court date pending after being found intoxicated at a Lister residence. He was under probation conditions not to consume alcohol.

• A truck was reported stolen in Canyon.

April 10

• All parties were separated without incident after police were called to a family disturbance in Creston.

• Dogs were reported to be running loose on Highway 21

April 11

• A license plate was reported stolen in Creston.

• A person who had not been heard of in weeks was located by police and found to be well.

April 12

•Another license plate theft in Creston was reported.

• When police got a request to locate an estranged spouse who had not been heard from for a period of time they learned that there was a court order against the couple having contact with each other. The situation was explained to the caller.

• A neighborhood dispute involving unsupervised children trespassing and damaging a neighbour’s property was investigated.

• When police were asked to assist in locating a youth who had not returned home or communicated with parents, it was determined that she was angry with her parents. The youth was advised to stay in contact as it took many resources to find out that she was unharmed.

April 13

• Police were called to a noisy party in Lister that included loud music and fireworks.

April 14

• A disturbance between a couple in which alcohol and narcotics appear to be factors required police attendance.

• Another disturbance at a Creston resident erupted into a consensual fist fight over a loud music disagreement. Alcohol was a factor.

• A complainant reported finding meat apparently left in the bush near Wynndel intentionally was referred to Conservation Officers. The concern centered around the recent poisoning of a dog in the Kitchener area.

April 15

• Police got a complaint about a package being tampered with in the mail between Creston and Alberta. The package was damaged and the contents were removed.

• Appropriate agencies were engaged following a report of a youth making a threat toward an adult.

• Police could find no evidence of criminal activity after gunshots were reported in Kitchener.

• An investigation into a historic family assault has begun.

• Suspicious lights reported on Mount Thompson turned out to be a cell tower.