Police deal with minor issues

Creston RCMP responded to 51 calls for assistance from January 29 to February 5, Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said on Tuesday, most of a minor nature.

January 29

• Police received a complaint about a breach of a no-contact order.

• An investigation indicated that reportedly suspicious tire tracks indicating a serious collision near Kitchener had been previously reported and that no injuries had resulted.

• Police were asked to keep the peace in a domestic property situation.

January 30

• RCMP assisted a BC Conservation Officer with an injured elk on the road near Erickson.

• A suspect has been identified in a break and enter to a shed in Creston.

• Police received a complaint about a home repair fraud.

• Two visits were required regarding a neighbours’ dispute in Erickson.

January 31

• A report of criminal harassment that arose from a neighbours’ dispute in Creston was received.

• A vehicle flashing headlights to bright at oncoming traffic in Erickson was reported.

February 1

• A suspect faces charges after police investigated a complaint of uttering threats in Lister.

• Police were unable to locate a dog or its owners after a person in Kootenay Bay was attacked and bitten.

February 2

• Police were already investigating the matter when another report of threats by an ex-partner was made.

• Disagreements with a local protest group led to a report of threats.

• Police again attended to an ongoing neighbhours’ dispute in Erickson.

February 3

• A resident reported a dangerous situation with regard to unsecured building materials possibly blowing away in the high wind.

February 4

• Police are investigating a report that a historical fire might have been caused by arson.

• Police were called to keep the peace while domestic property was divided.

• A roasting pan was reported to have been stolen.