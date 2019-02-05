Police deal with minor issues

Creston RCMP responded to 51 calls for assistance from January 29 to February 5, Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said on Tuesday, most of a minor nature.
January 29
• Police received a complaint about a breach of a no-contact order.
• An investigation indicated that reportedly suspicious tire tracks indicating a serious collision near Kitchener had been previously reported and that no injuries had resulted.
• Police were asked to keep the peace in a domestic property situation.
January 30
• RCMP assisted a BC Conservation Officer with an injured elk on the road near Erickson.
• A suspect has been identified in a break and enter to a shed in Creston.
• Police received a complaint about a home repair fraud.
• Two visits were required regarding a neighbours’ dispute in Erickson.
January 31
• A report of criminal harassment that arose from a neighbours’ dispute in Creston was received.
• A vehicle flashing headlights to bright at oncoming traffic in Erickson was reported.
February 1
• A suspect faces charges after police investigated a complaint of uttering threats in Lister.
• Police were unable to locate a dog or its owners after a person in Kootenay Bay was attacked and bitten.
February 2
• Police were already investigating the matter when another report of threats by an ex-partner was made.
• Disagreements with a local protest group led to a report of threats.
• Police again attended to an ongoing neighbhours’ dispute in Erickson.
February 3
• A resident reported a dangerous situation with regard to unsecured building materials possibly blowing away in the high wind.
February 4
• Police are investigating a report that a historical fire might have been caused by arson.
• Police were called to keep the peace while domestic property was divided.
• A roasting pan was reported to have been stolen.