Police deal with harassing phone and text messages

Police received 52 calls for assistance from October 23rd to October 30th, 2018 Staff Sergeant Ryan Currie said on Tuesday.

October 23

• Police received a report of harassment over text and email from an ex-partner.

• Police received a report of a possible suspicious person in a residence in Erickson. Police did not locate a suspect.

October 24

• A traffic stop in Erickson resulted in the driver being arrested and held for outstanding warrants from the Lower Mainland for numerous violent offences.

• Police were called to a suspicious male sitting on a lawn in Creston.

• Police received a report of inappropriate social media posts in which an ex-partner claimed the other had a sexually transmitted disease on a conversations page.

• Police were called to an assault complaint. The suspect was suffering from a mental break and was transported to the hospital for the proper care.

October 25

• Police received a report of mischief to a trailer tire in Creston.

• Police received a report of mischief to a truck in Creston. The suspect was identified as a young person.

• Police were called to a domestic assault in Creston. The suspect was arrested and charges are pending.

• Police received a report of harassing communications between ex-partners and a new spouse.

• A traffic stop in Erickson resulted in the prohibited driver being charged.

• A traffic stop in Yahk resulted in the prohibited driver being charged, and the vehicle impounded.

• Police attended a noise complaint in Creston.

October 26

• Police received a report of inappropriate texts from an ex partner’s girlfriend.

• Police received a report of a theft that was referred to small claims.

• Police received a report of threats made over the phone. The complainant believed it was possibly related to prostitutes he had been communicating with.

• Police received a report of a breach of a restraining order between ex partners.

• Police investigated unwanted communications between a boss and a staff member regarding sexual interest.

October 27

• A traffic stop in Creston resulted in the drinking driver being issued a three day licence suspension.

• Police investigated further complaints of harassing texts between ex-partners.

• Police were called to investigate a fraud over an internet selling website in which a deposit was sent and the seller disappeared.

• Police received a report of a broken truck window on Canyon Street.

• A single-vehicle accident resulted in minor injuries on Highway 3 near West Creston after the driver reportedly fell asleep.

October 28

• A traffic stop in Erickson resulted in the drinking driver being issued a three day licence suspension.

• Police were called to assist BC Conservation Officer with a Wildlife Act investigation in Wynndel.

• Police were called to investigate an ongoing harassment over an alleged assault that happened previously.

October 30

• Police received a report of a scam over social media in which a person was told they had won a large amount of money if they paid a smaller amount.

• Police received a report of a theft of rifles and hunting gear in Yahk. Suspect identified.

• Police received a report of a theft from a home in Creston. Upon investigation, the complainant may have been confused regarding circumstances of missing items