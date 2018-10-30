Police deal with harassing phone and text messages

Police received 52 calls for assistance from October 23rd to October 30th, 2018 Staff Sergeant Ryan Currie said on Tuesday.
October 23
• Police received a report of harassment over text and email from an ex-partner.
• Police received a report of a possible suspicious person in a residence in Erickson. Police did not locate a suspect.
October 24
• A traffic stop in Erickson resulted in the driver being arrested and held for outstanding warrants from the Lower Mainland for numerous violent offences.
• Police were called to a suspicious male sitting on a lawn in Creston.
• Police received a report of inappropriate social media posts in which an ex-partner claimed the other had a sexually transmitted disease on a conversations page.
• Police were called to an assault complaint. The suspect was suffering from a mental break and was transported to the hospital for the proper care.
October 25
• Police received a report of mischief to a trailer tire in Creston.
• Police received a report of mischief to a truck in Creston. The suspect was identified as a young person.
• Police were called to a domestic assault in Creston. The suspect was arrested and charges are pending.
• Police received a report of harassing communications between ex-partners and a new spouse.
• A traffic stop in Erickson resulted in the prohibited driver being charged.
• A traffic stop in Yahk resulted in the prohibited driver being charged, and the vehicle impounded.
• Police attended a noise complaint in Creston.
October 26
• Police received a report of inappropriate texts from an ex partner’s girlfriend.
• Police received a report of a theft that was referred to small claims.
• Police received a report of threats made over the phone. The complainant believed it was possibly related to prostitutes he had been communicating with.
• Police received a report of a breach of a restraining order between ex partners.
• Police investigated unwanted communications between a boss and a staff member regarding sexual interest.
October 27
• A traffic stop in Creston resulted in the drinking driver being issued a three day licence suspension.
• Police investigated further complaints of harassing texts between ex-partners.
• Police were called to investigate a fraud over an internet selling website in which a deposit was sent and the seller disappeared.
• Police received a report of a broken truck window on Canyon Street.
• A single-vehicle accident resulted in minor injuries on Highway 3 near West Creston after the driver reportedly fell asleep.
October 28
• A traffic stop in Erickson resulted in the drinking driver being issued a three day licence suspension.
• Police were called to assist BC Conservation Officer with a Wildlife Act investigation in Wynndel.
• Police were called to investigate an ongoing harassment over an alleged assault that happened previously.
October 30
• Police received a report of a scam over social media in which a person was told they had won a large amount of money if they paid a smaller amount.
• Police received a report of a theft of rifles and hunting gear in Yahk. Suspect identified.
• Police received a report of a theft from a home in Creston. Upon investigation, the complainant may have been confused regarding circumstances of missing items