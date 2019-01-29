Police deal with domestic issues

Creston responded to a relatively low number of 43 calls for assistance.

Creston responded to a relatively low number of 43 calls for assistance, many of them domestic issues, in the last week, Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said on Tuesday.

January 22

• Explicit material from an adult entertainment web site led to a call to the RCMP by the mail recipient, a senior.

• Police intervened in a domestic disturbance at an Erickson resident, but not assault or injury was reported.

• An unwanted male was reported to be throwing rocks at windows and attempting to get into a home in Creston to sleep. Police escorted the man to the RCMP detachment, where he was provided with overnight shelter.

January 23

• Police received a complaint about harassment over an unpaid debt.

• Police assisted with an investigation into a person on probation, who breached the use of his electronic monitoring device.

January 24

• Police were called to Columbia Brewery when an ammonia leak was reported.

• An e-transfer of money that was intercepted before it got to the intended recipient was reported.

• A coat was reported stolen from a residence in Creston.

• A suspect was arrested and held for a hearing after police responded to a report of domestic assault in Creston.

January 25

• Police were unable to locate the source of reported screaming outside in Lister.

• Harassment arising from an on-going dispute was reported.

• A complaint about receiving a fraudulent cheque in the mail was reported.

• A neighbours’ dispute about loud noise in Erickson required police intervention.

• Police assisted with a youth in distress by taking him to family for support.

January 26

• A report was received about on-line harassment was received. The issue involved a fraud in which the complainant was led to believe he was communicating with a celebrity while exchanging photographs and money. The caller was advised to report the incident to the RCMP anti-fraud centre.

• RCMP members were called to investigate a theft and threatened extortion with personal photos stemming from a disagreement over payment for “personal” services.

• A wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle.

• Yelling was reported outside an Erickson residence but patrolling police could not locate the source.

• Police were called to assist a resident with a broken water pipe.

January 27

• The investigation into a report about a suspicious vehicle in Canyon revealed it had broken down and would be recovered by the owner.

• Police were asked for help in locating a family member suspected of abusing narcotics. The person in question was found and put in touch with family members.

January 28

• Police opened an investigation about a suspect who failed to make a scheduled court appearance.