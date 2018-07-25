Police deal with domestic disputes

Creston RCMP responded to 98 calls for assistance from July 17-24, Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said on Tuesday morning. Many of the calls involved family disputes and alcohol was a recurring theme.
July 17
• A police investigation of a report of a woman walking down Canyon Street yelling at nothing revealed she was angry, but not in distress.
• A complaint about a large dog damaging a vehicle in Erickson was deemed to be a civil issue.
• Police helped settle the matter after a glass door was broken during a family disturbance.
• An intoxicated male was arrested and held in court as he is wanted for other charges in another jurisdiction. The man had made a threat to an employee of one business and caused a disturbance at another.
• Charges are pending after two females used weapons during a fight in a Creston residence.
July 18
• A male reported to be intoxicated in town was not located.
• A motorcycle found in Yahk turned out to have been stolen from another area.
• Police were unable to locate a reported dangerous driver heading east on Highway 3 near Yahk.
• No suspect was identified in an Internet fraud.
July 19
• A male reported to be sleeping at the front door of a local business had moved on and left Creston before police arrived.
• Police are investigating an assault case in Crawford Bay.
• RCMP were asked to assist a family in a dispute involving a child using illicit drugs.
• A male who attempted to enter Canada at Kingsgate was found to have a Canada-wide warrant for robbery and was held in cells pending a hearing.
• Police intervened in a dispute over child access between the ex-spouses.
• An intoxicated male at a local business was arrested and held in cells until sober.
July 20
• A report that a large group of males was roaming Creston as a gang, but it was not located by police.
• Police investigated a domestic assault.
• An elderly male who was accused by a local business of exposing himself to employees told police that his pants fell down. Police warned him about the behavior and told him to get a belt.
• Police were asked to intervene in an ongoing harassment issue with an ex-mother-in-law.
• Police investigated a complaint that a male adult was purchasing liquor for youths in Creston.
• No suspects were identified following a report of broken windows on a vehicle in Kitchener.
July 21
• Police arrested and held until sober a male who had passed out on the RCMP detachment lawn.
• A vehicle stop on Highway 3 in Erickson led to an unlicenced impaired driver being given a 90-day suspension and having his vehicle impounded for 30 days. He and his passengers were lodged in cells until sober.
• Charges are pending after an intoxicated driver attempted to enter Canada at Rykerts.
July 22
• When police responded to a domestic assault in progress in Creston the intoxicated suspect threatened police, assaulted one officer and was arrested. He faces numerous charges and was remanded in custody until a court appearance.
• Police were called to a noisy party in West Creston.
• When police arrived at the site of a domestic dispute they determined no assault had taken place.
• A dog was reported to have been left in a hot car in Crawford Bay and a similar report was received in Creston a short time after.
• An intoxicated driver and a female passenger were arrested after police arrived outside a local business where a child custody dispute involving a number of people was underway. The driver was issued a 90-day driving suspension and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days. The female refused to follow police directions and continued to cause a disturbance until she was arrested and held in cells until sober.
July 23
• Police were called to a loud party in Kitchener.
• A male reported to be checking out sheds in Creston yards was not located.
• A family dispute that escalated to the point that a residence window was broken required police attendance.
• A male was found to have an arrest warrant when police dealt with a group with open liquor in Erickson. He was charged and released with a court date.
• Police separated the parties involved in a loud family dispute outside a residence in Creston.