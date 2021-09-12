Police continue to negotiate with a ‘person in crisis’ near Victoria-Saanich border

Motorists are asked to avoid intersection of Douglas Street and Tolmie Avenue

Victoria Police Department (VicPD) officials are asking motorists to avoid the area of Douglas Street and Tolmie Avenue as officers attempt to de-escalate and negotiate with a person in crisis. (Black Press Media File Photo)

Victoria Police Department (VicPD) officials are asking motorists to avoid the area of Douglas Street and Tolmie Avenue. The appeal comes as officers attempt to de-escalate and negotiate with a person in crisis, according to a tweet from Saanich Police.

This has transitioned to a VicPD police incident, in coordination with @SaanichPolice. Officers remain on scene at Douglas St & Tolmie Ave. #yyjtraffic will be disrupted in the area. Updates to follow here. #yyj https://t.co/ettOywxQqD — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) September 12, 2021

Officers from Saanich Police had first informed the public of the incident just before noon Sunday.

Updates to follow.

