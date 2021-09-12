Police continue to negotiate with a ‘person in crisis’ near Victoria-Saanich border

Victoria Police Department (VicPD) officials are asking motorists to avoid the area of Douglas Street and Tolmie Avenue. The appeal comes as officers attempt to de-escalate and negotiate with a person in crisis, according to a tweet from Saanich Police.
This has transitioned to a VicPD police incident, in coordination with @SaanichPolice. Officers remain on scene at Douglas St & Tolmie Ave. #yyjtraffic will be disrupted in the area. Updates to follow here. #yyj https://t.co/ettOywxQqD
— Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) September 12, 2021
Officers from Saanich Police had first informed the public of the incident just before noon Sunday.
Updates to follow.
