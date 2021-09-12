Victoria Police Department (VicPD) officials are asking motorists to avoid the area of Douglas Street and Tolmie Avenue as officers attempt to de-escalate and negotiate with a person in crisis. (Black Press Media File Photo)

Police continue to negotiate with a ‘person in crisis’ near Victoria-Saanich border

Motorists are asked to avoid intersection of Douglas Street and Tolmie Avenue

  • Sep. 12, 2021 12:00 a.m.
Victoria Police Department (VicPD) officials are asking motorists to avoid the area of Douglas Street and Tolmie Avenue. The appeal comes as officers attempt to de-escalate and negotiate with a person in crisis, according to a tweet from Saanich Police.

Officers from Saanich Police had first informed the public of the incident just before noon Sunday.

Updates to follow.

