Police continue to find drinking drivers

Creston RCMP received 61 calls for assistance from May 1-8, Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said on Tuesday.

May 1

• When located a driver reportedly impaired by drugs he was not found to be intoxicated. He was, however, in possession of stolen property—the vehicle he was driving. A warrant was also executed on the passenger.

• Police are investigating a complaint that an ex-spouse forged a signature on a cheque to obtain money.

May 2

• A complaint about illegal logging was forwarded to the appropriate agency.

• Charges of assault, uttering threats and extortion are being recommended after an investigation of a complaint about a former partner.

May 3

• A complaint about a threat on Facebook was not found to be a direct threat. The complainant was advised that police cannot control Facebook content.

• A reported erratic drinking driver on Highway 21 led to the vehicle being located. The driver now faces criminal impaired driving charges.

May 4

• A patrolling officer clocked a vehicle at 145 km/hour in an 80 km/hour speed zone on Highway 21. The driver got a $483 fine for excessive speed and a 7-day vehicle impoundment.

• Police were called to intervene in a neighbour dispute in Creston.

• An intoxicated female who was causing a disturbance in a restaurant was held in police cells until sober.

May 5

• When police conducted a check stop on Highway 3 near Erickson a driver was found to be impaired after he attempted to hide a can of beer. He was given a 90-day driving suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

May 6

• Police were called to a domestic assault involving alcohol, and a suspect was arrested. He now faces charges of assault and uttering threats to police.

May 7

• Police were called to intervene in a neighbours’ dispute over harassment claims.