Police continue to find drinking drivers

Creston RCMP received 61 calls for assistance from May 1-8, Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said on Tuesday.

Creston RCMP received 61 calls for assistance from May 1-8, Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said on Tuesday.

May 1

• When located a driver reportedly impaired by drugs he was not found to be intoxicated. He was, however, in possession of stolen property—the vehicle he was driving. A warrant was also executed on the passenger.

• Police are investigating a complaint that an ex-spouse forged a signature on a cheque to obtain money.

May 2

• A complaint about illegal logging was forwarded to the appropriate agency.

• Charges of assault, uttering threats and extortion are being recommended after an investigation of a complaint about a former partner.

May 3

• A complaint about a threat on Facebook was not found to be a direct threat. The complainant was advised that police cannot control Facebook content.

• A reported erratic drinking driver on Highway 21 led to the vehicle being located. The driver now faces criminal impaired driving charges.

May 4

• A patrolling officer clocked a vehicle at 145 km/hour in an 80 km/hour speed zone on Highway 21. The driver got a $483 fine for excessive speed and a 7-day vehicle impoundment.

• Police were called to intervene in a neighbour dispute in Creston.

• An intoxicated female who was causing a disturbance in a restaurant was held in police cells until sober.

May 5

• When police conducted a check stop on Highway 3 near Erickson a driver was found to be impaired after he attempted to hide a can of beer. He was given a 90-day driving suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

May 6

• Police were called to a domestic assault involving alcohol, and a suspect was arrested. He now faces charges of assault and uttering threats to police.

May 7

• Police were called to intervene in a neighbours’ dispute over harassment claims.

Previous story
City of Port Alberni embarks on first major capital project of 2018
Next story
Up to 40 people handed eviction notices in Penticton community

Just Posted

CVRD needs to revise policy

  • 5 hours ago

 

The amalgamation debate need to discuss real issues, not the made up ones: former councillor

  • 5 hours ago

 

Kudos to the staff at Cowichan District hospital

  • 5 hours ago

 

Barriere and Clearwater walk together in raising over $11,470 for Alzheimer’s research

  • 5 hours ago

 

Most Read