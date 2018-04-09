Police continue search for missing Sooke woman, 35

RCMP are continuing their search for a missing 35-year-old Sooke woman.

Juan de Fuca Ground Search and Rescue volunteers spent much of Sunday in the Otter Point area searching for the woman. The wilderness search was called off at about 6 p.m., said search team spokeswoman Kathryn Farr.

Farr said 25 members of Juan de Fuca Ground Search and Rescue took part in the search, along with police officers.

The woman was reported missing by her family to the RCMP after not returning from a hike Saturday night.

Officials said family members became concerned when they noticed the woman’s wallet and other belongings were left at home, and the woman said she was only going out for a hike.

