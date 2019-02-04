Police confirm 62-year-old Saanich woman was likely in crosswalk when struck

Saanich police say to stay away from Tyndall Avenue and Kenmore Road in Saanich after a pedestrian was struck Saturday morning. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

Saanich Police still seek witnesses for the Saturday morning incident that killed a pedestrian at the intersection of Tyndall Avenue and Kenmore Road around 8:30 a.m.

The pedestrian, a 62-year-old Gordon Head resident, was crossing Tyndall Avenue when she was struck by the driver of a minivan travelling southbound. She was pronounced dead as of 10:30 a.m. on Monday morning after two days in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

The pedestrian struck at Tyndall and Kenmore on Saturday suffered life threatening injuries and she remains in ICU at hospital. If you witnessed the crash or have info, please contact @SaanichPolice. #traffic #yyj https://t.co/7fzZZ6HCng pic.twitter.com/MuxSGFDUgR — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) February 4, 2019

On Monday it was revealed that she is believed to have been in the crosswalk at the time she was hit, said Saanich Police Sgt. Julie Fast.

“It’s scary, it was scary to be driving home on Saturday morning and come across all the police presence and the road blocked off,” said Gordon Head resident Rishi Sharma, who is a member of Fix Ash Road Now. One of the group’s main concerns is adding a four-way intersection to Tyndall at Ash Road.

Sharma travels on Tyndall every morning to the gym and is back home before breakfast. Then, he’s back on Tyndall at night to drop his daughter at soccer practice.

“I don’t know what happened in this situation, but the immediate concern is, ‘Oh no, maybe another person is hit, is it a child,'” Sharma said. “Regardless I think there needs to be a continued awareness campaign to slow down in Gordon Head. People continue to drive too fast in the neighbourhood.”

The driver of the minivan remained at the scene on Saturday and has been fully co-operating with investigators.

If you witnessed the crash or have any information that may assist investigators, please call the Saanich Police at 250-475-4321.

