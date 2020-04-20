Police concerned for man last seen on April 10 near Topaz Park

Thomas Poulsen was reported missing by his family

The Victoria Police Department has put out a public plea, asking for help in locating a high-risk missing man.

Thomas Poulsen, 26, is Caucasian with short brown hair and blue eyes. He is five feet, eleven inches tall with a slender build and weighs about 160 pounds.

Poulsen was last seen on April 10, near Topaz Park.

According to police, Poulsen has several outstanding orders and the circumstances under which he went missing are considered high-risk. His family reported him missing and patrol officers are concerned for his well-being.

If you see Poulsen, call 911. If you have any information as to his location, call 250-995-7654 or to remain anonymous call 1-800-222-8477.

