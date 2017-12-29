Highway 1 westbound is seeing delays because of a fallen tree. (Submitted)

Police close section of Marshall Road

Major east-west artery closed 'until further notice'

Police have closed a major Abbotsford east-west artery due to low power lines and poor driving conditions.

At 2:45 p.m., Abbotsford Police announced Marshall Road between McCallum Road and Ware Street had been closed. The APD said the road will be closed “until further notice.”

new police tweet

An hour or so earlier, branches of a tree fell on a portion of Highway 1 westbound, backing up traffic as crews work to clear the area.

The issue appeared to be just west of the McCallum Road interchange. Traffic does appear to be moving. Click for latest B.C. Highway cam image from area.

Abbotsford Police continue to urge motorists to use caution if they have to drive today.

While ice is the main issue in Abbotsford, heavy snow in Chilliwack is providing an extra hazard. The storm has knocked power out to thousands, but it’s also brought many people out to photograph the wintery scene. Click for photos from our readers.

police tweet

Previous story
Car involved in fatal highway accident only had two snow tires: police

Just Posted

Cecil Nicolson

  • 8 hours ago

 

William Edwin Dunham

  • 8 hours ago

 

Vehicles stolen over Christmas holidays

 

Surrey woman asks B.C. Supreme Court to halt city’s Hawthorne Road project

  • 16 hours ago

 

Most Read