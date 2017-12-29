Police close section of Marshall Road

Highway 1 westbound is seeing delays because of a fallen tree. (Submitted)

Police have closed a major Abbotsford east-west artery due to low power lines and poor driving conditions.

At 2:45 p.m., Abbotsford Police announced Marshall Road between McCallum Road and Ware Street had been closed. The APD said the road will be closed “until further notice.”

An hour or so earlier, branches of a tree fell on a portion of Highway 1 westbound, backing up traffic as crews work to clear the area.

The issue appeared to be just west of the McCallum Road interchange. Traffic does appear to be moving. Click for latest B.C. Highway cam image from area.

Abbotsford Police continue to urge motorists to use caution if they have to drive today.

While ice is the main issue in Abbotsford, heavy snow in Chilliwack is providing an extra hazard. The storm has knocked power out to thousands, but it’s also brought many people out to photograph the wintery scene. Click for photos from our readers.

