Police chase leads to arrest of Penticton ‘prolific offender’

Penticton RCMP tracked down and arrested a local “prolific offender” with the help of a police dog this morning (Nov. 30).

After receiving reports around 10 a.m. of two men spray painting bicycles behind a building on Yorkton Ave, a police officer arrived to find a man riding a mountain bike.

The officer quickly recognized the bike as having been recently stolen. The bicycle was worth approximately $10,000, according to police.

When the officer told the man he was being arrested, the man immediately dropped the bike and fled on foot.

The officer then called for back-up to locate the suspect. Multiple officers attended the scene along with police dog services in efforts to locate the suspect.

The suspect was eventually located hiding in thick brush. Once found the man continued to run until the police dog “assisted in taking him into custody,” RCMP said.

The suspect, a 33-year old Penticton man, is now in police custody and faces a multitude of charges. He was also found to have several outstanding warrants.

Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter said the man is exactly the type of prolific offender his unit has put increased emphasis on targeting.

“This is yet another classic example of a prolific offender creating criminal havoc in our community. Prolific offenders do not care who they steal from, nor do they care about the emotional and financial toll their criminal behaviour has on the countless victims in our community,” said Hunter.

“The Penticton RCMP will continue to target these prolific offenders and work with our justice system in an effort to hold them accountable for their relentless criminal activity.”

