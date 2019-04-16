Police campaign urges kids to say ‘It’s a No’ when asked for intimate photos

Kayla Prokop (left) and Reyna Abriel, both in Grade 8, take a photo of the It’s a No poster that was on hand during an Abbotsford Police Department presentation Tuesday morning at W.A. Fraser Middle School. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) has launched a campaign to help kids avoid becoming the victims of inappropriate text or social media requests.

The campaign, called “It’s a No,” was introduced Tuesday morning at W.A. Fraser Middle School and will be presented by the APD at all middle and high schools across Abbotsford in the coming weeks.

The campaign warns kids that they could be asked to send compromising photos of themselves by both friends and strangers.

It offers them a “It’s a No” meme that they can upload to their phones or other electronic device to send in response to any such request. (The meme is available online at itsano.ca and on posters at the school presentations.)

