Police called to Abbotsford council chambers after group accosts mayor

Coun. Dave Loewen took this photo of his colleagues after they had retreated off stage while police secured the council chambers at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium.Twitter/DaveFLoewen

Police were called to the Abbotsford city council chambers Monday night after a group of about eight men intervened during a public hearing and began accosting Mayor Henry Braun about a matter not related to the issues on the agenda.

Council took the rare step of adjourning the meeting before they and staff retreated to rooms at the back of the chambers. The men left the speaking area soon after, but council did not resume their meeting – which was held, as usual, in the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium – for at least another half hour until three police officers arrived in the foyer.

Coun. Dave Loewen later tweeted a photo of his council colleagues gathered in a wide circle back stage.

The men left the council changes shortly after the meeting was adjourned.

“It was really out of place and surreal,” said Aird Flavelle, a member of the public who attends every meeting of council. “I feared for council’s safety.”

The group came to the microphone in the middle of a public hearing for a proposed apartment building. But one of the men appeared upset about “homes sliding away.”

Mayor Henry Braun attempted to determine the issue the men were upset about, and tried to calm the matter. But after several exchanges, the meeting was adjourned.

Coun. Patricia Ross later told The News: “We can’t allow the public process to be hijacked in that way because it’s not fair to the folks who braved the cold to come out and waited their turn to respectfully speak to the items on the agenda. While differing opinions are important for us to hear, abusive and disrespectful behaviour like that cannot be tolerated.

“I believe the mayor handled it appropriately and took the high road by offering to meet with them and chat about their issues at another time.”

