Police call for urgent assistance locating missing Chilliwack man

The RCMP is requesting the public’s urgent assistance in locating 18-year-old Jeremiah “Jay Jay” Bonde.

Bonde was last seen at the 10900 Block of Bell Road in Chilliwack on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 9 p.m.

Police describe Bonde as a Caucasian male, 5 foot 7, weighing 140 lbs with blonde hair. Bonde is non-verbal and requires medication for epilepsy.

“Police and family are very concerned for Jeremiah’s well-being,” said spokesperson Sgt. Mike Sargent.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jeremiah Bonde is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).