Police bust drug operation in Castlegar

Man charged, will go to court in August

A Castlegar man will face a judge on drug charges when he has his day in court this summer.

Police say the 62-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday during an evening raid by the Joint Crime Reduction Unit of Castlegar and Trail, along with the assistance of

Castlegar general duty members.

The police raid of the 1600 block of 10th Avenue in Castlegar was to execute a search warrant under the Controlled Substance Act.

Police say they found controlled substances, Canadian currency and evidence to support drug trafficking.

There’s no word on what the drugs confiscated were.

The man was later released from custody and will appear in Castlegar Court on August 21.