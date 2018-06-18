Police briefs: Suspect identified in Oak Bay graffiti resurgence

A suspect has been identified and the investigation is still ongoing after Oak Bay police had more reports of graffiti last week. On June 12 a resident reported graffiti on one of the doors of the Emmanuel Baptist Church located at 2121 Cedar Hill X Road. On June 12, graffiti was also reported at the Oak Bay High School, 2151 Cranmore Road. A seacan located at the rear of the school had been tagged.

Vehicles targeted in overnight thefts

Police remind residents that vehicles are to be kept locked and contents kept out of sight after several reports of vehicles entered overnight in Oak Bay. On June 14 Oak Bay Police received two complaints of two vehicles entered sometime overnight in the 2000 block of Bowker Avenue. Both vehicles had the contents rummaged through and loose change taken from one vehicle. On June 16 a vehicle was also entered in the 1900 block of Crescent Road. The suspect broke the passenger window and stole loose change from the vehicle.

On June 16 a vehicle was entered in the 2300 block of Epworth Road sometime over night and some precious family heirlooms stolen. It appeared the vehicle was unlocked at the time of the theft.

Bikes swiped in two separate incidents

Police received a couple of complaints regarding thefts of bicycles. On June 14 a resident reported the theft of their bicycle from Willows Elementary School. The black and white Davinci bike was left at the school overnight. On June 16 a Norco Mountain bike was stolen sometime overnight in the 300 block of king George Terrace. The suspect entered an open carport to access the bike.

Flare alerts resident to vessel in distress

On June 14 a resident reported seeing a vessel in distress just off the northern side of Chain Island. The resident stated that he had seen a flare in the sky and called police along with the Rescue Coordination Centre. The stranded vessel along with its lone occupant were rescued and safely towed back to the Oak Bay Marina.

Speed stop nets more than a ticket

In the early morning hours of June 16 police conducted a traffic stop at Beach drive at Cranmore road on a vehicle that was observed speeding along Oak Bay Avenue. The driver did not have a valid drivers licence and was issued a ticket. The passenger who provided a false name was found to be breaching his conditions and charges are being recommended.

Lock the front door while gardening in the back

Police strongly suggest locking the doors even when you are home after a resident reported his residence had been entered June 16. The front door was left unlocked while the homeowner worked in the back garden. An item was reported stolen.

“We’re pleased that there were no major incidents this week but, with summer upon us, we seem to be experiencing an uptick in property crime,” said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties. “Sadly, the vast majority could’ve been very easily prevented.”

