Police briefs: search for missing woman called off

Paddleboarder rescued

A paddle boarder was rescued by the Coast Guard on July 24 after getting caught up in a swift current in the waters off Oak Bay. The paddle boarder was assessed by ambulance upon her return to shore and had no injuries.

Bikes stolen

Two bicycles were reported stolen this past week. The first was reported on July 23 but occurred between July 18 and 21. The second occurred during the day on July 24 at the Oak Bay Recreation Center. Register your bicycles at the Oak Bay Police Department in order to help police return your bike to you should it get stolen.

Search called off

It was announced on July 26 that the Search and Rescue efforts for missing 82-year-old Gladys Barman were concluded after her car had been located off a logging road in the remote wilderness in the Lake Cowichan area. The investigation into the disappearance of Barman remains with the Oak Bay Police Department.

Thefts from vehicles

Two reports of thefts from autos that had occurred overnight came in on July 27. At least one of the vehicles was left unlocked. Remember to lock your vehicles at night and not to leave any valuables inside.

Suspicious fires

This past week there were three reports of fires in the 2000-block of Frederick Norris Rd. The Oak Bay Fire Department, the Oak Bay Police, and the Saanich Police Forensic Identification Section are working together to determine the causes of the fires. The incidents are still under investigation. Extra patrols continue to be made in the area.

reporter@oakbaynews.com