Police briefs: Parking attendant ambushed in Oak Bay

Police located a stolen scooter in the 2000 block of Oak Bay Avenue on April 26. It was reported stolen from Victoria. Officers found drug paraphernalia and stolen keys from other vehicles when searching the scooter. The scooter has been returned to the owner. (OBPD handout)

Victoria Police Department is helping identify possible suspects after an assault in Oak Bay April 28. OBPD were called to the 2200 block of Cranmore after a man attacked a parking attendant. The attendant was checking the lot when he heard a rustling in the bushes behind him. He said “hello” and a man ran out of the bushes and tackled him. The victim suffered bruises and a headache. The suspect was described as in his 40s, grey-black hair wearing grey sweater with holes in it. The man had a tattoo of a tear drop near his eye. The investigation is on-going.

Cars keyed and other mischief

On April 23 police were called to the 1900 block of Crescent Road for a report of mischief to a vehicle. The owner noticed that on the previous Friday, someone had keyed the side of his car.

On April 29 police received a report of mischief to a vehicle that occurred sometime overnight on Hampshire Road near Bowker Road. The complainant advised that someone smashed the rear window of their vehicle, which was parked on the road. Nothing was taken so it is unclear why the vehicle was damaged.

On April 29 police were called to the 900 block of Oliver for a report of mischief to a vehicle that occurred sometime overnight. The vehicle was parked on the street and there were scratch marks all along the passenger side of the vehicle.

Stop nets stolen cards

Police stopped to check a man, (not a student) in the parking lot of Oak Bay High School on April 26. They found him in possession of stolen debit and credit cards and arrested the man. He was released on a promise to appear in court.

Scooter swiped

Police located scooter, stolen out of Victoria, in the 2000 block of Oak Bay Avenue on April 26. Officers found drug paraphernalia and stolen keys from other vehicles when searching the scooter. The scooter has been returned to the owner.

Keys, chargers, change taken from cars

Police were called to the 1100 block of Beach Drive for a report of theft from a vehicle April 29. The complainant reported finding their vehicle door ajar in the morning and that a set of keys, a phone charger, and change was taken. The vehicle was parked in their carport.

Police ask anyone with information about these or any crime to call Oak Bay Police Department at 250-592-2424 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.