Police briefs: Oak Bay Police issue driving prohibition after Beach Drive crash

Oak Bay police issued a 90-day driving prohibition after a June 24 crash in the 2100 block of Beach Drive. The driver of a northbound vehicle hit a parked vehicle causing significant damage to both vehicles, police say. A witness identified the driver who suffered no injuries but was found to be impaired.

Leaving the crash costs driver

On June 25, Oak Bay police responded to a motor vehicle collision in the 2100 block of Oak Bay Avenue. One vehicle had hit another parked one causing some damage. The driver left the vehicle and upon returning was spoken to and issued a ticket for failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Bike thefts continue in Oak Bay

Oak Bay Police received more reports of bicycle thefts last week.

June 25 they received a report of a stolen light blue GT force bicycle from the Oak bay High. The bike was stolen during school hours. The same day, police received a report of stolen blue and black coloured specialized child’s bike from the 2100 block of Fair Street.

On June 29, a resident reported their bicycle stole from the 1900 block of Foul Bay Road while they were shopping. The bicycle is described as a black mens Norco hybrid bike.

Unattended vehicle entered

On June 28, a resident reported their vehicle had been entered some time during the day while they were moving. The suspect stole the wallet while items were being moved into the new residence. Police encourage residents to be mindful of personal items during such situations.

Police find solo tag

Police were conducting foot patrols on June 29 and discovered a public washroom on Oak Bay Avenue tagged with graffiti. The investigation is on going.

