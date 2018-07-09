Police Briefs: Missing person

The Oak Bay Police Department continues to be heavily engaged in the search for Gladys Barman who was last seen at the Petro Can on West Saanich Rd. at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 5. (OBPD Twitter)

Missing person

After getting a call to check on the well-being of Gladys Barman on July 6 after she failed to attend her work, the Oak Bay Police Department investigated. They found that Barman was missing. The last confirmed sighting of her was at the Petro Canada on West Saanich Road on July 5 at 10 a.m.. This is out of character for Barman and both police and her family are concerned.

Barman is described as an 82-year-old woman with blue eyes and grey hair. She was last seen wearing a light teal windbreaker, white shirt, blue jeans, white sneakers and glasses. She may be driving a 2002 forest green Honda Accord with British Columbia licence plate 940RGA.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Oak Bay Police Department at (250) 592-2424.

Barman was missing at the time of press but please check online at oakbaynews.com for updates as it’s possible the status has changed.

Unsafe safe

Oak Bay Police assisted the Oak Bay Fire Department and the Provincial Ambulatory Services on July 5, with a report of a woman trapped under a 700 pound safe on Florence St. The woman was trapped under the safe overnight and was unable to call for help. A relative located her. She is in hospital recovering from injuries.

Graffiti issue continues

On July 2, Oak Bay Police received a report of graffiti in the 1200 block of Roslyn Rd. Police are actively investigating the ongoing issue of graffiti in Oak Bay.

Laptop stolen

A laptop was stolen from a vehicle in the 2000 block of Neil St. overnight on July 2. The vehicle had been left unlocked.

Bike stolen

Between July 2 and July 4 a bike was stolen from the 1400 block of St Patrick St. The bike is described as a grey Ironhorse Maverick with a basket on the back.

Vehicle collisions

Oak Bay Police attended a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Newport Ave. and Windsor Rd. on July 4. There were no injuries, but both vehicle were not driveable.

On July 5, Oak Bay Police attended a collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Oak Bay Avenue and Foul Bay Rd. The pedestrian was taken to the Royal Jubilee Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. The driver was issued a violation ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Impaired driving

Oak Bay Police were doing impaired driving enforcement on July 7 and stopped a vehicle. The driver was found to be impaired after providing samples of his breath. The driver was served with a 90-day driving prohibition and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.