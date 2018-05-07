Police briefs: Man reported as dead, faces two charges

Man reported as dead, faces two charges

On May 3 around 7:30 a.m., the Oak Bay Police Department received an anonymous call of a dead man in a pickup truck in the 2000 block of Oak Bay Avenue. Members found the man slumped over in the driver’s seat of a white truck, he woke and exited the vehicle on his own.

Officers determined the truck was reported stolen from Langford and its licence plates were stolen from another truck in Saanich.

The driver was arrested for two counts of possession of stolen property. He was remanded in custody for court on May 5 then released with several court-imposed conditions.

Bikes thefts re-emerge at Oak Bay High

On May 2 the police received a report of a stolen bicycle from Oak Bay High School. The suspect cut the lock and stole the bike from the bicycle racks. The bicycle is described as a men’s 27-speed, Norco Indie with charcoal black and white lettering.

On May 4 a bicycle was stolen from Oak Bay High School. Again, it was locked in the bicycle rack and the suspect cut the lock to take the bike. The second bike is a men’s black specialized racing bicycle with yellow writing and a brown leather seat.

Roadblocks snares

impaired drivers

Two drivers were issued individual impaired suspensions during a May 1 roadblock in the 3500 block of Henderson Road. A strong odour of burnt cannabis was detected in the first stop. The officer conducted a Standard Field Sobriety Test and the driver performed poorly. The driver was issued a 24-hour suspension and his vehicle was towed from the roadway.

A second vehicle was stopped for an impaired investigation and the driver was issued a 24-hour suspension for liquor consumption.

A May 5 roadblock in the 2300-block of Cedar Hill X Road garnered another roadside prohibition.

A driver was stopped, investigated and issued a three-day prohibition and had the vehicle towed. The driver was issued a violation ticket for driving contrary to his Class 7 (New Driver) driver’s licence.

Forensic Identification visits Foul Bay site

Oak Bay Police Department responded to a commercial break and enter in the 2800-block of Foul Bay Road on May 4 around 5 a.m. A suspect threw a projectile through the front window and stole money from an unlocked register. Video surveillance of the suspect has been obtained and the Forensic Identification Section attended to assist with the investigation. The file is under investigation.

Speeding driver ticketed for no seatbelt/carseat

On May 6, officers were on patrol when they stopped a speeding vehicle on Henderson Road. Once pulled over, officers noticed a child in the back of the vehicle, unrestrained. The driver was issued a ticket for speeding and for having a child unrestrained in a motor vehicle.

