Police briefs: graffiti and numerous traffic violation tickets

Oak Bay Police have hands full over the weekend with about 50 cases

Oak Bay Police had their hands full over the weekend, handling just under 50 reported cases.

Police say they issued “numerous” violation tickets Friday and Saturday night while conducting a Road Safety BC Traffic enforcement initiative. Two drivers were investigated for impaired driving related offences.

Two graffiti cases

Oak Bay Police responded to two different reports of graffiti last week. The first occurred in the 2300 block of Cedar Hill Cross Road. The property was tagged between Oct. 19 and 24, with a total of nine different tags. The second report occurred in the 2000 block of Esplanade. The property was tagged between Oct. 19 and 21.

Substance smeared on a business window

Oak Bay Police received a report that a male had smeared a substance on the window of a business in the 2200 block of Oak Bay Avenue. According to police, the substance was not biological. Police say they were later able to locate and assist the male, who had apparent mental health issues.

Crossbow bolt turned in to police

A crossbow bolt with a hunting bolt head, found in the 3300 block of Cadboro Bay Road, was turned in to Oak Bay Police on Oct. 26. Police ask residents to report any suspicious activity.

