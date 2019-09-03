Police break into car to revive drunk Willows Beach driver, passenger

Not even the sound, and shake, of the police breaking into their car could wake up two drunk men in their early twenties.

At about 8 p.m. on Aug. 26, the Oak Bay Police Department was called to Willows Beach for a report of two vehicle occupants passed out.

“Concerned that the occupants may have been overdosing on narcotic drugs, police broke the window to gain entry,” said Oak Bay Police Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.

Repeated banging on the windows by police did nothing to awaken the driver and passenger.

“Only after [breaking into the car and] applying a ‘sternal rub,’ were both occupants roused,” Bernoties said. “It appears they had passed out from alcohol use only.”

Emergency health services attended to the two men. The driver was subsequently arrested for impaired driving and issued a 90-day immediate roadside suspension. The vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

The driver has a novice license and will face additional penalties from RoadSafetyBC.

The two weren’t the only persons passed out in Oak Bay that police responded to during the week of Aug. 25 to Sept. 1.

On Sunday, an intoxicated female broke into her ex-boyfriend’s residence and passed out. The woman was transported to hospital for observations. No charges will be pursued by the homeowner.

Sunday also saw an attempted entry to a home through a ground floor window that was already broken in the 2700-block of Lincoln Road.

The home alarm activated and no entry was gained and nothing was stolen, as police arrived immediately thereafter.

It was the latest in a “rash of break-and-enter” thefts across Greater Victoria, Bernoties said.

All departments are working collectively together to identify the suspect or suspects he said.

“The police are requesting the public to be alert of any persons or vehicles in their neighbourhood that appear to be out of place,” Bernoties added. “Note a detailed description of the person(s) or vehicle, license plate, direction of travel and advise the police immediately.”

Two calls of theft came in on Aug. 27. One reported an unlocked vehicle was rummaged through near the Chinese Cemetery. The other had only just discovered his fibreglass dingy was stolen in the 3400-block of Ripon Road. The complainant last saw his dingy two-and-a-half months earlier.

On Saturday, Aug. 31, an Oak Bay officer assisting Saanich Police in the Richmond Road area stopped a driver who had left the trunk open while driving.

The female driver registered a ‘fail’ on a mandatory roadside screening demand and was arrested for impaired driving. Her license was suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded for 30 days.

On Saturday, a resident left their keys in the car and it was stolen from the 2200-block of Kinross Avenue.

Several items were also stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 2600-block of Dunlevy Street on Saturday.

On Sunday Oak Bay Police made a rare arrest while attending a noise bylaw breach at a construction site.

A man who was working was checked and it turned out he had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Central Saanich. He was subsequently turn over to Central Saanich Police for processing.

Police remind homeowners who are going to be away from their house for extended periods of time to let Oak Bay Police know by way of the vacant home check program. As police can only visit when time permits, it’s also important to make arrangement with neighbours or friends who can pick up the mail and check on the home as often as possible.

Also, consider using a timer for internal lights to give the appearance the home is occupied and installing motion activated lights around the property.

If you have any information on the above noted crimes, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or the Oak Bay Police Department at 250-592-2424.

