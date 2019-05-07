Police asking for tips following apparent road rage incident in Campbell River

Police are asking for help from the public following an alleged assault near the Willow Point Tim Hortons on April 27, 2019. Black Press stock photo

Police are asking for help from the public after a case of road rage near Campbell River triggered an alleged assault.

An older man was heading northbound in an SUV towards Campbell River on Highway 19A around 4 p.m. on April 27 when the incident took place, according to a notice on the Campbell River Crime Stoppers website.

When he passed a larger truck with lifted suspension near the Driftwood rest stop, “this seemed to cause the male in the lifted truck to follow,” according to Crime Stoppers.

The driver of the truck then confronted the older man and allegedly assaulted him in a parking lot adjacent to the Tim Hortons in Willow Point, before leaving in the truck, according to Crime Stoppers.

Campbell River RCMP are asking for tips from anyone who may have witnessed the scene, or anyone with information about the incident or the driver of the truck.

You can send tips to Crime Stoppers using the hotline 1-800-222-8477 or the Crime Stoppers website.

