Police asking for public’s help in finding wanted woman

Barriere RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Kamloops woman wanted on an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

Robin Victoria Leigh Alcorn, 44, is wanted province wide on a warrant for one count of theft under $5,000.

It is alleged that on July 30, 2020 Alcorn entered the AG Foods in Barriere, concealed a large number of items on her person and departed the store without payment.

Alcorn is described as Caucasian, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment. Or remain anonymous by calling a tip into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

