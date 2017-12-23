Police asking for help in pedestrian accident

RCMP are asking for witnesses to come forward in connection with a pedestrian MVI Dec. 19

Penticton RCMP officers on the scene of an accident Dec. 19 in which a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the northbound lanes of the Channel Parkway. Police are now asking for witnesses to come forward.

RCMP are asking for the public assistance in connection with the accident on the Channel Parkway Dec. 19 in which a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, sustaining serious injuries.

The accident happened about 10:15 a.m. in a heavy snowstorm and involved a black SUV just north of the old train bridge crossing in the northbound lanes.

According to Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau, senior media relations officer for the RCMP “E” Division Communication Services It is believed that the pedestrian walked west on Duncan Ave. W and then turned left onto the Channel Parkway before being struck by the SUV as he was walking south on the curb side of the road.

At the scene RCMP Cpl. Ted Manchulenko said the man was unconscious but breathing when first responders arrive and had suffered serious head trauma.

Penticton RCMP are continuing their investigation and asking any witnesses who have yet to speak to police to come forward.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. Police have not released the condition of the victim at this time.

Police are also interested to speak to anyone who may have observed the pedestrian walking prior to the collision to contact them. Witnesses are asked to contact Const. Brad Caruso at 250-492-4300 or by email at brad.caruso@rcmp-grc.gc.ca .