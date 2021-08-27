Police asking for help finding woman staying at Nanaimo emergency shelter

Nanaimo RCMP say Karlee Pelletier has not seen since Aug. 19

Police in Nanaimo are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman who had been staying at an emergency shelter but has not been seen in over a week.

Karlee Pelletier, 27, had been staying at the shelter since Aug. 2, said a Nanaimo RCMP press release, but has not been heard from since Aug. 19. Her disappearance is troubling to those who know her, the press release said, and people are concerned about her safety and well-being.

Pelletier is not known to carry a cellphone, said police.

She stands 5-feet-6, weighing 110 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Pelletier’s whereabouts is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, quoting file No. 2021-31814.

