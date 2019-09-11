Police asking for assistance in identifying snowshoe thief

Resident captured suspect on his home surveillance system

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person captured on video surveillance. (Photo courtesy of Penticton RCMP)

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person captured on video surveillance while stealing a bicycle and pair of snowshoes.

A resident on Lower Bench Road woke up Sept. 11 to find his child’s bicycle and his snowshoes missing from his carport.

The suspect was captured on his home surveillance system.

Penticton police are hoping the public can help identify the person in the video.

