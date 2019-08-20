Police ask public’s help locating missing Hope woman

Penelope Leslie Lackey has not contacted her family since mid-June

RCMP in Hope are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who has not contacted her family in two months.

The family of 22-year-old Penelope Leslie Lackey has not heard from her since mid-June, said Cpl. Mike Rail, spokesperson for the Upper Fraser Valley Detachment.

“Police and family are concerned for Penelope’s well-being,” he said.

Lackey is described as a Caucasian female, 168 cm (5’6″) in height, weighing 50 kg (110 lbs), with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

As RCMP investigators continue to search for the young woman, police ask the public to remain watchful for her, said Rail.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Penelope Leslie Lackey is urged to contact the Hope RCMP at 604-869-7750 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).