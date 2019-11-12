Police ask public to keep eye out for stolen Peterson Contracting work truck

Peterson Contracting is the latest local business to fall victim to a break and enter, with suspects making off with a white Ford F550 with B.C. license plate #LY7115, similar to the vehicle above. (photo submitted)

Williams Lake RCMP are asking the public to keep a look out for distinctive, F550 work truck stolen in the lakecity sometime overnight or early Tuesday morning, Nov. 12.

Peterson Contracting is the latest local business to fall victim to a break and enter, with suspects making off with a white Ford F550 with B.C. license plate #LY7115. The truck has ‘Peterson Contracting’ decals on the door panels and is equipped with a small crane and welding unit.

Const. Joel Kooger said police were advised by staff at Peterson Contracting early Tuesday morning that their shop had been broken into and a work truck had been stolen. Once inside, the thieves drove the work truck through the closed bay doors.

Williams Lake RCMP are asking the public to keep their eyes open for the stolen truck and to contact police if located.

