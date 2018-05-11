Police ask people to be on the lookout for suspicious vehicles

This 2000s model Red 2-door Ford F-150 is one of the suspicious vehicles the RCMP are looking out for. Photo Submitted

Golden residents are asked to be on the lookout for two pickup trucks that RCMP believe may be involved in recent thefts and transporting stolen goods.

The trucks are described as:

2000’s model Red 2-door Ford F-150 (pictured)

2000’s model Grey 2-door GMC Sierra

Police would like to take this time to remind residents that there are several ways to prevent theft, such as ensuring all property including items such as bicycles, lawnmowers, chainsaws, and other power tools, are locked up, and that the serial numbers are recorded.

“Thieves appear to be targeting high ticket items, that usually all have serial numbers,” says Cst. Spencer Lainchbury with the Golden-Field RCMP. “Having the serial number available not only helps us with our investigation but with returning the property to the rightful owner.”

Anyone who sees these vehicles or any other suspicious activity in their neighbourhood are asked to contact the Golden-Field RCMP at 250-344-2221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.