Police ask for your help to find missing woman in Surrey

Hailey Leblond was last seen April 18 around the 10600-block of 138th Street

Police in Surrey are asking for your help to find a missing 29-year-old woman.

Surrey RCMP say Hailey Leblond was last seen on April 18, 2021, in the area of the 10600-block of 138th Street.

They say it is unusual for her to be out of contact with her family for this long and her family are concerned for her well-being.

Leblond is described as Caucasian, 5’1″, 100 pounds with curly brown hair.

Anyone with information about her is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.

