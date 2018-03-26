Police ask for public’s help in trying to find missing senior

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, Joseph William Lozoff, 77, has not been seen nor heard from since January. Photo submitted

The public is being asked to assist police in locating a missing senior.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, Joseph William Lozoff, 77, has not been seen nor heard from since January.

Lozoff used to visit the Salvation Army’s New Hope Centre regularly, but workers there reported that he stopped coming.

“The workers at the centre could not provide much detail on Lozoff other than to say he is known to use public transit and that his lifestyle could be described as transient,” noted the press release. “Investigators have been unable to find any family or friends who could say where Lozoff might be.”

The missing man is 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, has blue eyes and is balding with grey hair. The attached photograph was taken five years ago.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.