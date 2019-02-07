Police ask for public’s help in death of Maple Ridge man

What was Steven Abramovic doing before he went missing in 2016?

Ridge Meadows RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man whose remains were found almost two years ago.

Steven Mark Abramovic, then 37, was reported missing on Feb. 8, 2016 by a close friend. He was last seen walking on Lougheed Highway near Laity Street on Feb.4, 2016.

Fourteen months later, on April 2, 2017, police located human remains in a rural area of Maple Ridge. Through a DNA analysis, the remains were confirmed to be that of Abramovic.

Ridge Meadows RCMP have continued to search for answers in relation to Abramovic’s death, said Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk.

While police have spoken with several people, including family, friends and acquaintances, the circumstances surrounding Abramovic’s death still remain unclear.

In particular, investigators wish to speak to anyone who may have information about his activities in the weeks leading up to his disappearance.

Abramovic was described as a Caucasian man, 5’7″, weighing 155 pounds, with brown hair and a full beard.

In 2011, he moved from Surrey to Maple Ridge, where he lived until his disappearance.

• If you have any information, call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251. If you wish to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.solvecrime.ca.