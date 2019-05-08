Victoria Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Fred Wilson. The 20-year-old Indigenous man stands five feet, six inches tall and weighs 143 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing grey sweat pants and a hoodie. (Victoria Police)

Police ask for help locating Fred Wilson

Last seen on May 4

Victoria Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Fred Wilson.

The 20-year-old Indigenous man stands five feet, six inches tall and weighs 143 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing grey sweat pants and a hoodie.

Wilson was last seen on May 4, in the afternoon. Police are concerned for his well-being and are hoping someone will be able to assist with locating him.

If you see Wilson, call 911.

