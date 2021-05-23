Police ask for help in search for missing West Kelowna man

Steven Derrickson was last seen in Salmon Arm walking toward Barriere

West Kelowna RCMP are asking the public to help find a man missing since May 20.

Steven Derrickson was reported missing by friends and family on Thursday (May 20). An investigation has determined that the 68-year-old was last seen in the Salmon Arm area walking towards Barriere, B.C.

Derrickson is described as:

First Nations male

68 Years old

5’6″/167 cm

slim build;

grey hair

He was last seen wearing:

blue checkered shirt

brown leather jacket

jeans

The RCMP continue to look for Steven but as of today’s date, he has yet to be found, said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. You can remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online.

