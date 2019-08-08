Police ask for help in locating missing Okanagan woman

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a Penticton area woman who went missing Aug. 7

Megan Anne Roberts, 32, was reported missing Aug. 7 and anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Penticton RCMP. (Submitted photo)

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman from the Penticton area.

Const. James Grady in a news release said on Aug. 7 Megan Anne Roberts, 32, was last seen by a friend walking away from the vehicle they were travelling in near the 24-kilometre mark of Bathville Road near Isintok Lake west of Summerland.

When her friend was unable to locate Roberts, she notified police.

Search and Rescue along with the Police Service Dog and Summerland RCMP are assisting in the search.

The missing woman is described at caucasian with brown hair, five-feet, six inches tall, 104 pounds and was wearing a white tank top, grey yoga pants and black Nike flip flops with a yellow strap.

Anyone with information about Roberts whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

