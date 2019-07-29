Police ask for help in locating missing Ladysmith man

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 25-year-old Ladysmith man.

Frederick “Freddy” Seward was reported missing on July 22.

There have not been any confirmed sightings of Freddy since July 25.

Freddy was last seen in Duncan and is still believed to be in the area.

“Friends and family are concerned about Freddy’s well being and would like to know that he’s OK,” said RCMP Const. Neil Fabbi.

Freddy is described as being 5 foot 6 inches tall, 157 pounds with black hair, a goatee and brown eyes.

He has a tattoo on the left side of his neck that says “Maddy”.

Anyone with information on Freddy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-748-5522.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at cowichancrimestoppers.com to leave a secure tip online, or call 1-800-222-8477.