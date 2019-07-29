Police ask for help in locating missing Ladysmith man

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 25-year-old Ladysmith man.

Frederick (Freddy) Seward was reported missing on July 22 and there have been no confirmed sightings of him since July 25. Seward was last seen in Duncan and is still believed to be in that area.

“Friends and family are concerned about Freddy’s well-being and would like to know that he’s OK,” said RCMP Const. Neil Fabbi.

Seward is described as 5-foot-6, 157 pounds with black hair, a goatee and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on the left side of his neck that says “Maddy.”

Anyone with information on Seward’s whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-748-5522 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at cowichancrimestoppers.com to leave a secure tip online, or call 1-800-222-8477.