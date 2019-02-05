Police ask for help in locating 15-year-old boy

Nanaimo RCMP have put out a call for public assistance in trying to find a teenage boy who has not been seen in a week.
Cruize Lettington-McConnell, 15, was last seen Jan. 29.
“Lettington-McConnell is currently of no fixed address and his disappearance is out of character for him, which has caused considerable concern for his friends and caregivers,” noted a police press release.
Investigators have patrolled Nanaimo looking for Lettington-McConnell but haven’t found him.
He is Caucasian, 5-foot-10, 110 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.