Police ask for help in locating 15-year-old boy

Nanaimo RCMP have put out a call for public assistance in trying to find a teenage boy who has not been seen in a week.

“Lettington-McConnell is currently of no fixed address and his disappearance is out of character for him, which has caused considerable concern for his friends and caregivers,” noted a police press release.

Investigators have patrolled Nanaimo looking for Lettington-McConnell but haven’t found him.

He is Caucasian, 5-foot-10, 110 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.