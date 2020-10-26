Police arrest suspect in Saanich liquor store break and enters

A suspect in several Saanich break and enters is in police custody after multi-jurisdictional coordination Monday morning.

Police arrested a suspect in six break and enters, specifically to liquor stores in Saanich, between Oct. 2 and 26. In each case, glass windows or wall panels were carefully removed by the suspect allowing access into the store. The items stolen included wine, beer and other bottled alcoholic beverages.

“The suspect clearly knew how to remove large panels of glass carefully which would have afforded them a rather quiet entry into the store. This is not a common means of breaking into a building nor a skillset common without previous training or knowledge,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades of Saanich police.

On Oct. 26 around 3:30 a.m., a Victoria officer stopped a vehicle on the Pat Bay Highway near McKenzie Avenue. The officer knew the vehicle was associated with a person wanted on a warrant and outstanding property crime charges. The driver, a 40-year-old man who was known to police, was arrested.

Around the same time, a Saanich officer attended a liquor store in the 4400-block of West Saanich Road for an overnight break and enter where entry included the removal of a glass windowpane. Bottles of liquor from the store were found in the vehicle driven by the suspect, who was then arrested on suspicion of break and enter.

Investigators are working to determine how many recent break and enters may be connected to the suspect.

