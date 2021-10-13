Police arrest suspect in Duncan after alleged assault

Police were out in force on the afternoon of Oct. 5 on Jubilee Street, near the intersection of Kenneth Street, as the RCMP attempted to arrest a person alleged to have been involved in an assault that took place three days earlier.

Numerous police cars and officers were on hand and the RCMP successfully arrested the person at the scene without incident.

RCMP Staff Sergeant Janelle Shoihet said the individual was arrested in relation to an incident on Oct. 2 where a person turned up at a local area hospital suffering from serious injuries.

“The incident is being investigated by the North Cowichan RCMP General Investigation Section,” she said.

Cowichan Valley Citizen