Police arrest man with ties to local organized crime

A man with ties to local organized crime was arrested on Veterans Memorial Parkway in Langford after a traffic stop resulted in the seizure of drugs and a firearm.

According to a release sent out by B.C. RCMP, officers from the Capital Region District Integrated Road Safety Unit (CRD IRSU) were conducting a road check on Veterans Memorial Parkway in Langford on Oct. 26.

At approximately 9 p.m., the officers stopped a pickup truck with expired out-of-province license plates. The driver was alone and could not produce his drivers license or proof of insurance for the vehicle, police said.

Police said the man exited the truck and officer noticed a bulge in the man’s waistband which turned out to be a loaded handgun.

The officer arrested the man without incident, police said, and while conducting a search of the man also found a small quantity of illegal drugs.

Police said it was later determined that the handgun had been stolen and that the man has ties to local organized crime.

He was taken into custody and faces numerous charges including possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, possession of a prohibited firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon obtained by crime and possession of cocaine, police said.

Staff Sgt. Ron Cronk, commander of CRD IRSU, said “this is an example of the dangers our officers face any time they stop a vehicle.”

RCMP said no further information about the incident will be released as the matter is now before the courts.

