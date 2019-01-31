Police arrest man who allegedly crashed truck, stole canoe in West Shore

Police in Greater Victoria have apprehended a man that allegedly crashed a vehicle and then stole a canoe on the West Shore.

The man was first seen walking on a railing of the Helmcken Overpass just after 9 a.m., according to police, before officers responded to a truck crash nearby. Police believe this person then stole a canoe from a nearby home and made his way to Portage Inlet.

The truck crash took out a light standard near the Helmcken Road Park and Ride.

As officers moved to the water to apprehend the suspect, View Royal Fire was called to launch their boat into the water and rescue the man. However, before they could launch the boat, the man swam to shore in View Royal and was taken into custody.

On scene a crash that turned into a canoe chase. A man crashed a truck on Helmken just before the overpass and proceeded to run down to the Gorge to steal a canoe and head out into the waters before being apprehended. #yyjtraffic #yyj @VictoriaNews pic.twitter.com/qti3DMLma1 — Keri Coles (@KeriColesPhotog) January 31, 2019

