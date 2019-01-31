(Keri Coles/News staff)

Police arrest man who allegedly crashed truck, stole canoe in West Shore

Man was taken into custody at Portage Inlet

  • Jan. 31, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Police in Greater Victoria have apprehended a man that allegedly crashed a vehicle and then stole a canoe on the West Shore.

The man was first seen walking on a railing of the Helmcken Overpass just after 9 a.m., according to police, before officers responded to a truck crash nearby. Police believe this person then stole a canoe from a nearby home and made his way to Portage Inlet.

The truck crash took out a light standard near the Helmcken Road Park and Ride.

As officers moved to the water to apprehend the suspect, View Royal Fire was called to launch their boat into the water and rescue the man. However, before they could launch the boat, the man swam to shore in View Royal and was taken into custody.

More to come…

